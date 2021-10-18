5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $399,900

Got space? You will, with over 4000 square feet of space in this well kept 5 bedroom, 3 and a half bath home. The bonus room with three windows is big enough (25'8"x17') to hold a pool table, piano, exercise equipment, etc, etc. This Kernersville location is close restaurants, and shopping. Neighborhood sidewalks and street lighting make this a perfect place to walk. Primary bedroom with en suite is on the main level. Two of the four upstairs bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath in addition to another full size bath. Oh, and do you need a three car garage? This home boasts a garage that measures 29'7"x20'6", allowing three full-size vehicles to fit comfortably in the space. What a great place to call home!