5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $420,000

BACK ON MARKET DUE TO NO FAULT OF SELLER. Near new highway I-74 & Salem Parkway. 2-story brick home with finished basement located in desirable Doe Run subdivision. 5 BR / 3.5 Bath...Extra Rooms...HUGE! Well landscaped & manicured yard on .69 acre lot with a wrap around driveway. 2-story foyer with palladium window & a large primary BR suite with a bay window sitting area. Real hardwood floors, tile & carpet flooring. Granite in kitchen & all bathrooms. Sunroom leads to large deck. Living areas on main and in basement, both with brick fireplaces. Additional garage bay in basement being used as an exercise room (not counted in heated square footage). New polished concrete finish on garage floor. Fenced backyard & separate exterior 34'x14' storage shed. Seller-paid home warranty through Home Warranty of America (includes major household appliances). Per Seller, no HOA fees or usage of community pool...always been exempt. One of Sellers is a licensed Broker in Charge. MUST SEE!