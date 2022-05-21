 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $424,000

Multiple Offers- Best offers due by noon Friday 5/20! Don't miss this stunning home- convenient to schools, shopping, highways & more! This beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home features a large primary bedroom & ensuite bathroom on the main level as well as an office/flex space, formal dining & open concept living area to kitchen. You'll enjoy the beautiful touches of granite countertops, kitchen island, double oven, pantry & spacious main level laundry! Upstairs are 4 generously sized bedrooms. One of the bedrooms could be used as a second primary- as it has its own bathroom/walk in closet. The upstairs living area is also spacious & a perfect bonus/hang out area! This neighborhood has sidewalks/ street lights & there is a walking trail just a short distance at the end of the cul-de-sac. Enjoy sitting on your back patio & gazing at the beautiful horse farm positioned behind the property. This home is move in ready so don't miss your opportunity! One Year Cinch Home Warranty!

