Homesite#78- The Langford plan has so many features you'll love! The foyer opens to the large great room and arched openings lead into the kitchen and dining area. The gourmet kitchen features a spacious island, pantry, stainless steel appliances with a gas cooktop, white cabinetry, granite countertops, and a tiled backsplash. Guest suite on main with full bath. Upstairs, you will find a spacious primary bedroom with a sitting area. The primary, second, and third bedrooms have walk-in closets! The 4th bedroom can be used as flex space, office or bonus. Enjoy the covered porch for outdoor entertaining. You don't want to miss out on this one! Incentives offered when using lender partners.
5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $427,097
