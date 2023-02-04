Homesite #70- Beautiful Victor floor plan. Greeted upon entry with a beautiful formal dining room followed by a great organizational space and laundry room that will make you fall in love immediately. The plan then opens into a spacious eat-in kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, an island, and a pantry that overlooks the great room with a fireplace. Fantastic primary and en-suite with a double sink vanity, separate water closet, and large linen closet tucked away just off the great room. Upstairs features 4 additional secondary bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a large bonus room. You love spending time outside on the screened-in porch! This home truly has all the room you need!
5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $438,117
Related to this story
Most Popular
KING — A 14-year-old boy died Saturday night after he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo held at American Legion Post 290 on South Main Str…
Downtown Winston-Salem got a new fine-dining restaurant with the Jan. 31 opening of the Downtown Grille.
Winston-Salem police said a 29-year-old man lost his life and two other people were injured in a shooting that occurred early Sunday outside a…
ITG Brands LLC is suing the Winston Cup Museum and its owner, Will Spencer, in a bid to take ownership of the NASCAR championship series artif…
GREENSBORO — Jurors in the involuntary manslaughter trial of TikTok star Jessica Middlebrook, known as “towtruckjess” on social media, continu…