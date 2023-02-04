Homesite #70- Beautiful Victor floor plan. Greeted upon entry with a beautiful formal dining room followed by a great organizational space and laundry room that will make you fall in love immediately. The plan then opens into a spacious eat-in kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, an island, and a pantry that overlooks the great room with a fireplace. Fantastic primary and en-suite with a double sink vanity, separate water closet, and large linen closet tucked away just off the great room. Upstairs features 4 additional secondary bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a large bonus room. You love spending time outside on the screened-in porch! This home truly has all the room you need!