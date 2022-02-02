 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $439,000

Coming Soon! Worth the wait! Move Right Into this 5BR/3.1BA, all brick home w/attached garage & primary on main level in Oakmont/K’ville. The dramatic, 2 story entry opens into the vaulted GR, Kit & Breakfast areas, as well as the LR/DR. Updates include new paint & carpet throughout. Primary BR features remodeled bath w/free standing soaking tub/separate tile shower/double vanities. Kitchen: NEW SS cooktop, hood fan, built-in oven & microwave; approx 2 yr old HVAC & water heater, plus recent screened porch that overlooks the pretty, private back yard. The multi-purpose, walk-out, finished basement features “Nanny/In-Law quarters” w/BR, full BA, walk-in closet & mini kitchenette; bonus rm offers dedicated work-out area w/mirrors & gym flooring; family area plus 31'2" x 11'8" unfinished storage room w/built-in shelving. Upstairs are 3BR’s/1BA + Bonus Rm. Nbhd has side walks; great location between Winston Salem & Greensboro. THIS IS A GREAT PLACE FOR YOU TO CALL HOME.

