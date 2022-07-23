5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $440,000

If you have been looking for a home that boasts a lot of space this home is for you! Beautifully decorated, open floor plan on the main level makes this a entertainers delight. One bedroom is on the main level with a full bath, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, butler's hallway, mudroom, 1 of 2 laundry rooms, office with built-ins and upgraded kitchen with walk-in pantry are some of the awesome features of this home. Upstairs is 4 additional bedrooms and a huge bonus flex room, the second laundry room is upstairs as well. There are 3 full bathrooms on the second level .The yard is fenced in for privacy and the concrete patio is upgraded- larger area for BBQ , dining table , or possible hot tub. The driveway can fit 3 vehicles side by side. Upgrades galore! You'll want to make your appointment soon! agent only.