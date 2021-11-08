5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $444,970

Immaculate 5 bed 4 bath Home in Elk Ridge just waiting for you! From the Open Floor Plan joining the family room to the gourmet kitchen to the nice sized walk-in pantry! Your Executive Dining Room set will be nicely placed under the coffered ceiling! This home features a massive back yard enclosed by the new vinyl fencing as viewed from the sunroom. This like new home also features a new Solar Panel array on the roof to offset utility bills.