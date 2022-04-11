5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $459,900

High demand 5 bedroom brick home in Oakmont. This traditional floorplan has the primary bedroom on the main. Flanking the 2 story foyer is the living room and dining room all with wood flooring. Den is open to the kitchen with a gas log fireplace and built-ins. Spacious kitchen has a lg island with lots of cabinet space and bay window in breakfast area. Prim bedroom has a jetted tub, granite tops, tile shower and lg walk-in closet. Completing the main level is the laundry rm with tile flooring, utility sink and cabinet storage. The second levels houses the secondary bedrooms with 2 full baths. Located in the cul-de-sac offers this home to have a large back yard which you can enjoy from the deck. Other features: sprinkler sys and decorative edging on a matured landscaped yard. Refrig is less than 1 yr old and will convey. Oakmont offers city conveniences, side walks and street lights.