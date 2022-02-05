 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $461,333

Lot 15- Beautiful Victor floor plan. Greeted upon entry with a beautiful formal dining room with coffered ceiling followed by a great organizational space and laundry room that will make you fall in love immediately. The plan then opens into a spacious eat-in kitchen with beautiful quarts countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island, and pantry that overlooks the great room with fireplace. Fantastic primary and en-suite with double sink vanity, separate water closet and large linen closet are tucked away just off the great room. Upstairs features 4 additional secondary bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This home truly has all the room you need plus a bonus room!

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.
Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.

On the morning her son died, Donna Faye Kiger got up early to fix her son lunch for his first day at work. It would be hours before she found out that Davidson County sheriff's deputies had killed him after a chase that covered three counties. Her son, John Mark Hendrick, was the passenger in the car. The driver now faces murder charges and the officers have been cleared of wrongdoing. 

