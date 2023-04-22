Homesite#76-You will love this spacious Saluda floor plan with 3rd car garage! Fantastic kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, 2 pantries, and an island that is open to the great room. Guest bedroom on the main level with full bath that would make a great 2nd primary. The 2nd floor offers 3 spacious secondary bedrooms all with walk-in closets and a roomy loft giving you additional space. Lovely primary bedroom with a huge walk-in closet, en-suite features double sinks, a separate water closet, and 2 linen closets.
5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $461,473
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough walks out of meeting with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board after board member questions actions of SROs.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and three members of his team abruptly left a meeting with school leaders on Tuesday after a school board member criti…
Two Things: Pilot Mountain prepares to party; expansion at the airport and a fatal crash in Winston-Salem
A basic Tuesday. But with anticipation in the air.
Happy Monday. Weird urge for curly fries today.
It's still unknown which car was driving the wrong way.
Two people were injured and one patient was killed in a golf cart accident at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist last week.