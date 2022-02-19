Lot 15- Beautiful Victor floor plan. Greeted upon entry with a beautiful formal dining room with coffered ceiling followed by a great organizational space and laundry room that will make you fall in love immediately. The plan then opens into a spacious eat-in kitchen with beautiful quarts countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island, and pantry that overlooks the great room with fireplace. Fantastic primary and en-suite with double sink vanity, separate water closet and large linen closet are tucked away just off the great room. Upstairs features 4 additional secondary bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This home truly has all the room you need plus a bonus room!
5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $465,333
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dollar General at 514 N. Renfro St. in Mount Airy has paid $5,000 in fines.
A Winston-Salem man was convicted in two shootings on Thursday -- one shooting that killed a Mount Tabor High School student and a non-fatal shooting of a man two weeks later in 2018. Christopher Dakron Martin, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges and was sentenced to at least 33 years, 4 months in prison.
Mayor Allen Joines said he made his decision after consulting with Forsyth County health director Joshua Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.
Fiery crash kills pilot whose plane hit tractor-trailer on I-85 near Lexington. Twin-engine craft was leaving airport, authorities say.
LEXINGTON — A twin-engine plane that had just taken off from nearby Davidson County Airport on Wednesday slammed into the rear of a tractor-tr…
Also, how do I replace my vaccine card?
A search is underway for an airplane that is believed to have gone down near North Carolina's Outer Banks.
Police say this is the seventh homicide to be reported in Winston-Salem in 2022.
School board approves spending $2.1 million for Reynolds practice field; it's expected to be site of athletics stadium
Influx of public dollars is helping fundraising efforts, nonprofit group says.
- Updated
Winston-Salem will be one of just 13 stops on Paul McCartney’s “GOT BACK Tour” when the music icon plays May 21 at Wake Forest University’s Tr…
Two people died and two others are taken to local hospitals after a suspected drug overdose in Davidson County
Two people died and two others were taken to local hospitals after a suspected drug overdose in northeastern Davidson County, authorities said…