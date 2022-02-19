5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $465,333

Lot 15- Beautiful Victor floor plan. Greeted upon entry with a beautiful formal dining room with coffered ceiling followed by a great organizational space and laundry room that will make you fall in love immediately. The plan then opens into a spacious eat-in kitchen with beautiful quarts countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island, and pantry that overlooks the great room with fireplace. Fantastic primary and en-suite with double sink vanity, separate water closet and large linen closet are tucked away just off the great room. Upstairs features 4 additional secondary bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This home truly has all the room you need plus a bonus room!