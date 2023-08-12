Homesite#44-You will love this spacious Saluda floor plan! Fantastic kitchen with quartz countertops, tile backsplash, 2 pantries, and an island that is open to the great room. Guest bedroom on the main level with full bath that would make a great 2nd primary. The 2nd floor offers 3 spacious secondary bedrooms all with walk-in closets and a roomy loft giving you additional space. Lovely primary bedroom with a huge walk-in closet, en-suite features double sinks, a separate water closet, and 2 linen closets. Incentive offered when using lender partner.
5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $476,149
