5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $499,900

Looking for space to entertain? The "Bessemer" home design is being built with designer finishes you don't want to miss on an excellent corner lot in the Triad's growing master-planned community, Welden Village. The rocking chair front porch welcomes you into a great room with cozy gas logs, a beautiful kitchen with trendy pendant lighting over a huge island. Not to mention, the size of the pantry is a dream! The dining area and kitchen are ,open to a sunroom allowing daylight to flood in. Main level primary bedroom with large walk-in closet. 18'9"x10' screened porch PLUS covered porch leading to the detached garage. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, plus a 15'x13' loft upstairs. Welden combines small town comfort and big city conveniences with vernacular architecture, historical character, and attention to detail. AMENITIES GALORE: new Creek Club pool, walking trails, sidewalks, playgrounds, hammock park, fire pits, dog park, plus more to come! Save $ with preferred lender & closing attorney.