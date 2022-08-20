5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $525,000

WOW!!! This stunning home has SO MUCH SPACE!!! With 5 bedrooms PLUS a large rec room, there's room for everything and everybody. Coffered ceilings, engineered hardwood floors, and built-in shelves add to the character of this home. Massive primary suite, gorgeous spa-like bath, and impressive walk-in closet. Modern fixtures, recessed lighting, granite countertops, wall oven, and gas cooktop make for a dream kitchen. Schedule your showing today before this one gets snatched up!