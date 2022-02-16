 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $600,000

5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $600,000

5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $600,000

Beautifully designed and custom built home in the heart of Kernersville. Incredible location just minutes away from Greensboro and Winton Salem. This house futures tons of space and an open floor plan from kitchen to living room, and great room to dining. Primary bedroom located on main as well as the in-law suite. walk to neighborhood swimming pool right in front of the house. Very generous backyard, and huge drive leads to the 4 garage spaces. This gem won’t last long in this market, so schedule a showing now!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth prosecutor: Mother took drugs and partied in a motel room. Her 13-month-old son died of a drug overdose.
Crime

Forsyth prosecutor: Mother took drugs and partied in a motel room. Her 13-month-old son died of a drug overdose.

Amber Dawn Martin pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 13-month-old son. A Forsyth County prosecutor said she and the boy's father, who later died from a drug overdose, partied for hours in a motel room and snorted heroin. At some point, the child injested a toxic amount of fentanyl and died, the prosecutor said. The child died on April 30, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert