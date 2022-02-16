5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $600,000

Beautifully designed and custom built home in the heart of Kernersville. Incredible location just minutes away from Greensboro and Winton Salem. This house futures tons of space and an open floor plan from kitchen to living room, and great room to dining. Primary bedroom located on main as well as the in-law suite. walk to neighborhood swimming pool right in front of the house. Very generous backyard, and huge drive leads to the 4 garage spaces. This gem won’t last long in this market, so schedule a showing now!