Your dream home awaits! Everything you could possible want in a home and more! Stunning from minute you go through the gate and see this gorgeous home on nestled 13.31 Acres, 40 x 60 shop, creek and more! 5 Bedrooms, 6 baths, Bonus room, Theatre room, Concrete Bunker w/kitchen & bath, Seperate office w/own entrance, 4 car garage. Primary Suite you'll never want to leave with own setting/den with firplace. Gourmet Kitchen, Breakfast & Formal Dining room. Game Room, Exercise room/Playroom or Great room! Grand foyer & Living room with soaring ceilings. Marble & hardwood flooring throughout,quartz and granite, LED lighting throughout, Stamped concrete patio, seperate patio, generator & more! Too much to list! This is a MUST SEE!!
5 Bedroom Home in King - $1,200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the last restaurants to open in Winston-Salem in 2022 fills a void that restaurant diners have lamented for years. What Da Pho is a ded…
Radio towers toppled by vandalism, owner Stu Epperson Jr. says. WSJS, Winston-Salem's oldest station, is off the air.
Winston-Salem’s oldest radio station, WSJS at 600 on the AM dial, has been off the air since earlier this week after vandals destroyed the las…
A Winston-Salem man represented himself in a first-degree murder trial and got a mistrial. This time, a judge ordered that the man be appointed new counsel.
A Forsyth County judge ruled Monday that a Winston-Salem man facing a first-degree murder charge needs to have legal representation, overrulin…
Elijah Davis, son of UNC's Hubert Davis, carving his own space on the court at University of Lynchburg
He's having a solid sophomore season after not playing much as a freshman
HIGH POINT — High Point police found five people dead at a home Saturday morning in what they’re investigating as a murder-suicide incident.
The end of the line for a small business owner who started with $40 and a dream approaches.
A Lexington man whose wife and two sons were killed in a traffic crash on Jan. 4 said his family was his “entire world.”
The Kirkland’s Home retail store recently opened its new Winston-Salem location at 1026 Hanes Mall Blvd.
WSSU: Campus police followed procedure in arrest of student after argument with professor. Group holds a rally Wednesday in support of the student.
Officials at Winston-Salem State University have determined that the proper procedures were followed during a Dec. 14 incident in which campus…
Among those being inducted will be Christian Beal-Smith, Monty Gray and Chad Lorentz