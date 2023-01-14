5 Bedroom Home in King - $1,200,000

Your dream home awaits! Everything you could possible want in a home and more! Stunning from minute you go through the gate and see this gorgeous home on nestled 13.31 Acres, 40 x 60 shop, creek and more! 5 Bedrooms, 6 baths, Bonus room, Theatre room, Concrete Bunker w/kitchen & bath, Seperate office w/own entrance, 4 car garage. Primary Suite you'll never want to leave with own setting/den with firplace. Gourmet Kitchen, Breakfast & Formal Dining room. Game Room, Exercise room/Playroom or Great room! Grand foyer & Living room with soaring ceilings. Marble & hardwood flooring throughout,quartz and granite, LED lighting throughout, Stamped concrete patio, seperate patio, generator & more! Too much to list! This is a MUST SEE!!