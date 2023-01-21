 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in King - $349,900

5 Bedroom Home in King - $349,900

The Columbia plan offers main level primary suite, with open concept into the great room and kitchen area. Large upstairs feature 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Located in a new community in King, Perfect location to Hwy 52, downtown Winston Salem and the city of King!! Completion date is expected to be August 2022.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our view: COVID is still deadly

Our view: COVID is still deadly

We were saddened last week to learn that Lynnette Hardaway — better known as “Diamond” of the “Diamond and Silk” media duo, with her sister, H…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert