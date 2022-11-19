 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in King - $389,900

5 Bedroom Home in King - $389,900

One of final homes to be built in Pilot Bluff, this Columbia plan features 5 bdrms and 3 full baths, with open concept from kitchen to great room. The sunroom will be great for that little extra space you need to entertain. This home could have 2 primary suites with one room upstairs with private bath. Don't let this one pass you by!!!

