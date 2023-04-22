This Cotswold plan features an open concept with large kitchen island, 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths. Plenty of room to entertain or relax in the beautiful sunroom. Located in Windsor's newest community in King, Maple Leaf Farms.
5 Bedroom Home in King - $452,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough walks out of meeting with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board after board member questions actions of SROs.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and three members of his team abruptly left a meeting with school leaders on Tuesday after a school board member criti…
Two Things: Pilot Mountain prepares to party; expansion at the airport and a fatal crash in Winston-Salem
A basic Tuesday. But with anticipation in the air.
Happy Monday. Weird urge for curly fries today.
It's still unknown which car was driving the wrong way.
Two people were injured and one patient was killed in a golf cart accident at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist last week.