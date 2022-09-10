 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in King - $499,900

5 Bedroom Home in King - $499,900

Excellent New Construction Opportunity by Third Generation Homes starting in April 2022 with estimated completion in September 2022. Buyer can make selections. Very convenient King location with public utilities and easy access to West Stokes High School. Modern grandeur meets southern chic in this modern country style home. Large, open floor plan provides plenty of space for gathering and entertaining. The Elainna Plan features a main level master plus an additional main level bedroom for guests. Spa like master suite with tiled shower and separate tub. There are three additional bedrooms on the upper level. Beautiful views of Pilot Mountain as you take the short drive from the bustling town of King. Rural setting but convenient to restaurants, shops & grocery. Easy access to highways to get to Winston Salem or Pilot Mountain. Measurements based on builder plans and subject to change during construction.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What’s ‘rainbow fentanyl’? Drug that looks like candy seized in 18 states, feds say

What’s ‘rainbow fentanyl’? Drug that looks like candy seized in 18 states, feds say

Brightly colored drugs dubbed “rainbow fentanyl” have been found in 18 states in the past month, federal officials reported. The drugs are sold as pills, powder and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk, the Drug Enforcement Administration warned in a news release. The new packaging has a sinister intent, it says. “Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert