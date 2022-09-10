5 Bedroom Home in King - $499,900

Excellent New Construction Opportunity by Third Generation Homes starting in April 2022 with estimated completion in September 2022. Buyer can make selections. Very convenient King location with public utilities and easy access to West Stokes High School. Modern grandeur meets southern chic in this modern country style home. Large, open floor plan provides plenty of space for gathering and entertaining. The Elainna Plan features a main level master plus an additional main level bedroom for guests. Spa like master suite with tiled shower and separate tub. There are three additional bedrooms on the upper level. Beautiful views of Pilot Mountain as you take the short drive from the bustling town of King. Rural setting but convenient to restaurants, shops & grocery. Easy access to highways to get to Winston Salem or Pilot Mountain. Measurements based on builder plans and subject to change during construction.