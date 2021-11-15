5 Bedroom Home in King - $539,000

Absolutely Stunning inside and out! Everything you could ever want and more! Loaded with upgrades including custom cabinetry and granite throughout, stone fireplace, 9 ft ceilings on 1st and 2nd floors, coffered ceiling, custom moldings, beautiful hardwood floors, custom tilework, and on and on! Must see to believe! Chefs dream kitchen with huge island, built in bar, built in ice maker, built in wine chiller, desk,Breakfast room, Formal Dining room. Huge Den w/stone fireplace, Formal Living room, Office, Home Theater w/blt in entertainment center & wet bar. Large Laundry Room with utility sink, large pantry. 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths. Master Suite has large seperate sitting room, His and Her closets, Master Bath has tile shower, jacuzzi tub, 2 sink vanity. 16 x 18 Screen Porch w/hardwood floors, rock fireplace w/gas logs, grill deck, Stamped concrete patio, extensive landscaping, sprinkler system, rocking chair front porch, 3 car garage and more!! Call today to make this your dream home!