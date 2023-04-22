Just in time for Summer! Showings begin April 20th on this gorgeous custom home on 1.86 acres in Reagan HS district. County taxes save you money. 10’ ceilings on main & basement, 9’ on upper. Inground 16X38 saltwater pool w/ hot tub. Grand entry w/ barrel ceiling. An open floor plan is perfect for everyday living & entertaining. Great room features a coffered ceiling, gas fireplace, & built-ins. Gourmet kitchen w/ island, double oven, gas range, TWO dishwashers, integrated trash & towel racks, & large pantry. Primary on the main has tray ceiling, custom double sink vanity, walk-in shower & walk-in closet w/ custom shelving. Upper level has bedroom w/ private bath & two additional bedrooms w/ Jack-N-Jill bath. Basement has finished rec room, bedroom, full bath & exercise room. Large unfinished areas offer ample storage & one has double doors to outside & pet washing station. Screened porch, fenced backyard, & so much more. See the attachments for full features list.