Custom Craftsman Lakehouse at the gated Lake of Lissara community in Lewisville and only minutes from 421. Meticulously maintained w/gorgeous hardwood floors, high ceilings, stone fireplace, large timbers & wood ceiling in living room. Amazing back deck overlooking the lake with the best views! Main level living with the primary & balcony overlooking the lake, kitchen with high-end granite & appliances, walk-in pantry, laundry & large butler’s pantry/office all on the same floor. 3 spacious bedrooms on the upper level w/ 2 large bathrooms which have hardly been used. LL potential in-law suite w/ a partial kitchen, bedroom/ bathroom with both an entertainment & recreation room all with great views of the lake & steps away from the jacuzzi & the floating dock. LL storage for Kayak & Fishing equipment (Trophy bass fishing) as well as another storage room perfect for a wine cellar. This home does not disappoint and is a Parade of Home winner. Low Taxes!!
5 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $1,150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman died Monday at Pilot Mountain State Park when she fell 90 feet from a climbing route, N.C. park officials said.
Winston-Salem Police said two groups in separate cars were driving back and forth along 14th Street and firing their weapons. This was the city's 21st homicide of 2021.
A Mocksville man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Lewisville man nearly three weeks ago. Deputies went to a shooting on Hauser Road in Lewisville on Aug. 8, a Sunday, and found Billy Darryl Glenn Jr. with a gunshot wound. He later died. Deputies arrested and charged Caleb Reid Cox after he got out of the hospital for medical treatment of injuries he had in an altercation with Glenn before the shooting, the sheriff's office said.
Former pastor T Elliott Welch was indicted Monday on 13 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. According to a search warrant, investigators said someone on the Kik messaging application using the name pastormills42 shared child pornography. The search warrant said Welch admitted downloading, viewing and sharing child pornography, including as recent as a few days before Forsyth County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at his house in Tobaccoville.
A Winston-Salem woman becomes first owner of a Habitat for Humanity home in the Stone Terrace neighborhood
Jeanette Brown of Winston-Salem will be the first owner of a Habitat for Humanity house in the city’s Stone Terrace neighborhood.
Get tested or don't play: In split vote, board decides to require testing for athletics, other extracurricular activities in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted 6-3 to develop a COVID-19 testing plan for students in "high-risk activities."
A Stokes County man has won $100,000 in North Carolina's education lottery, authorities said Tuesday.
Governor signs parental consent vaccine bill into law
School board in Davidson County likely to address masking as cases and quarantine rise after one week of school
Hundreds of students are in quarantine in Davidson County after one week of school. The school board voted unanimously for optional masking in early August.
Diamond Tierra Kimbrough, the cousin of Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough of Forsyth County, has been found, and she's in good health, Winston-Salem pol…