5 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $1,164,999

Custom Craftsman Lakehouse at the gated Lake of Lissara community in Lewisville and only minutes from 421. Meticulously maintained w/gorgeous hardwood floors, high ceilings, stone fireplace, large timbers & wood ceiling in living room. Amazing back deck overlooking the lake with the best views! Main level living with the primary & balcony overlooking the lake, kitchen with high-end granite & appliances, walk-in pantry, laundry & large butler’s pantry/office all on the same floor. 3 spacious bedrooms on the upper level w/ 2 large bathrooms which have hardly been used. LL potential in-law suite w/ a partial kitchen, bedroom/ bathroom with both an entertainment & recreation room all with great views of the lake & steps away from the jacuzzi & the floating dock. LL storage for Kayak & Fishing equipment (Trophy bass fishing) as well as another storage room perfect for a wine cellar. This home does not disappoint and is a Parade of Home winner. Low Taxes!!