 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $1,164,999

5 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $1,164,999

5 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $1,164,999

Custom Craftsman Lakehouse at the gated Lake of Lissara community in Lewisville and only minutes from 421. Meticulously maintained w/gorgeous hardwood floors, high ceilings, stone fireplace, large timbers & wood ceiling in living room. Amazing back deck overlooking the lake with the best views! Main level living with the primary & balcony overlooking the lake, kitchen with high-end granite & appliances, walk-in pantry, laundry & large butler’s pantry/office all on the same floor. 3 spacious bedrooms on the upper level w/ 2 large bathrooms which have hardly been used. LL potential in-law suite w/ a partial kitchen, bedroom/ bathroom with both an entertainment & recreation room all with great views of the lake & steps away from the jacuzzi & the floating dock. LL storage for Kayak & Fishing equipment (Trophy bass fishing) as well as another storage room perfect for a wine cellar. This home does not disappoint and is a Parade of Home winner. Low Taxes!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him
Crime

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him

A prominent Wilkes County doctor is accused of trying to blackmail a nurse into having sex with him. According to a federal lawsuit, Dr. Jon Wesley Thompson told the nurse he had potentially damaging audio and video recordings of her that he would release if she did not agree to have sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. The woman is seeking more than $525,000 in damages. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News