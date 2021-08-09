Gorgeous custom home superbly built by Jonathan Lee in 2007. Situated on 1.9 acres of woods on a quiet cul-de-sac, you enter the foyer and look through the great room at the woods behind the home. This level offers a sitting/sunroom and an office off the cook’s kitchen, an open dining room, a mud room and laundry room. The main-level primary suite features a light-filled bath with heated tile floors. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms each with their own private bath and a great bonus room. The lower level walk-out basement has high ceilings and plenty of light. This level offers many living spaces: great room with a bar area, game area, exercise room, bedroom along with a full bathroom and several storage rooms. Outdoor living features a patio off the basement, a balcony off the great room and a screened porch. This home features a generator, radon system, Andersen windows, and an irrigation system.
5 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $1,175,000
