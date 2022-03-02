Totally unique, private Lewisville estate. Situated on a bluff overlooking 32+ acres, this mid-century modern home is unlike any you’ve ever seen! Soaring ceilings and walls of glass create amazing spaces for casual living or large scale entertaining. Generous sized living and dining rooms. Crazy cool screening room with original geometric wallpaper, paneled library lined with bookcases and a fireplace, spacious main level primary bedroom with fireplace inglenook, private guest suite on main plus a full finished walkout basement with three large bedrooms, office and large playroom. There is also an in-ground swimming pool with bath house and cabana and tennis court. A true must see in the desirable Lewisville wine country!
5 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $1,250,000
