This stunning RL Riddle Construction masterpiece located in the prestigious gated community, Lake At Lissara, offers a secure and tranquil living experience. The home features 5 spacious bedrooms and 5 luxurious bathrooms, plus an expansive bonus room and flex space. The property showcases high-end finishes, a chef’s kitchen with a large island, solid surface counters, a designer fireplace with unparalleled quality and functionality throughout the home! The breathtaking primary bedroom offers an expansive custom walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. Exterior offers an oasis of relaxation on your multi-level porch providing breathtaking views of your 2.6-acre lot. Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, plus an array of amenities within the community such as a 22 acre lake, walking trails, fishing dock and community clubhouse. This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise in one of the most sought-after Triad locations. Estimated completion September 2023.