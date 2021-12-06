5 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $349,900

Welcome home for the Holidays! This beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home is nestled by a creek in the heart of one of the most coveted neighborhoods in Lewisville! Brand new carpet throughout! Features include a spacious living room with a fireplace, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, newly painted cabinets, eat in kitchen and formal dining room. Plenty of room for guests and an indoor gym in the finished basement. Enjoy the outdoors and scenic view of the creek on the new deck built within the year and fenced in back yard. The master suite includes a large master bath with jetted tub and separate walk in shower. Come visit this beautiful home and stay a while, you will find this home and neighborhood has everything; picturesque views and lots of mature trees that make all seasons spectacular!