5 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $449,307

Lot #25 -- Victor Plan -- Two primary bedrooms - main level and upper level. Avalon is almost sold out, buy now before it is too late. Completion late spring/early summer. Total 5 bedrooms plus bonus room, sunroom, formal dining and many upgrades.

