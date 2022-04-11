 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $499,900

  • Updated
Perfect house for entertaining! This stunning home with open floorplan and gorgeous hardwoods is located in desirable Lewisville. You can hop on over to downtown Lewisville shopping or quickly on highway 421 making this home incredibly convenient. Kitchen w/ granite & SS appliances, great room w/stone fireplace. Formal dining room and breakfast area off kitchen. Enjoy the summer nights on the 14 x 14 screened porch or a chilly evening beside the outdoor fireplace. Large master suite offers 2 walk in closets, luxurious spa with double sinks and bathtub and separate shower. UL boasts bonus room / recreation room, 2 full baths and 4 bedrooms or one could be used as an office. 2 car garage.

