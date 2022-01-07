5 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $717,128

New construction by the Arden Group! Located in established Montrachet community in the heart of Lewisville. Over 3,400sqft! All brick, open main level layout w/9 ft ceilings & engineered hardwood floors. Bright kitchen w/tons of cabinet space, island & granite countertops. Spacious MBR on main level located on back of home. 2nd level includes 3 bedrooms, loft & bonus room. Custom home, specs & msmts taken from builder plan subject to change. {HERITAGE BRIDGE PLAN}