 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $729,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $729,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $729,900

New construction by the Arden Group! Located in established Montrachet community in the heart of Lewisville. Over 3,400sqft! All brick, open main level layout w/9 ft ceilings & engineered hardwood floors. Bright kitchen w/tons of cabinet space, island & granite countertops. Spacious MBR on main level located on back of home. 2nd level includes 3 bedrooms, loft & bonus room. Custom home, specs & msmts taken from builder plan subject to change. {HERITAGE BRIDGE PLAN}

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert