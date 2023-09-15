This Custom 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom brick home w/updated kitchen and bath, sits on just under 1 acre and is huge yet unassuming. Low taxes and NO HOA! The spacious, open floorplan & 10+ ft ceilings invite comfortable living for any lifestyle. If ranch living is ideal for your situation, 3 main lvl bedrooms & laundry are sure to please. If you're looking for a little space, 2 UL bedrooms, lg closets, & inventive reading nook allow creative flexibility. Looking to expand? Approx 2500 sqft, unfinished, walkout basement w/its 14 ft ceilings is fully framed, plumbed for full bathroom. The custom superior wall foundation ensures waterproof stability. The lg lot allows privacy & freedom with a desirable Lewisville address & lower county taxes. This home has so much to offer, you have to see it to believe it. Ariel Video - listings.nextdoorphotos.com/vd/111345536 3D Home Tour - www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/d1821a8c-9dbb-44ab-a7d5-10a751b214cf?setAttribution=mls&wl=true&utm_source=dashboard