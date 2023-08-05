Third Generation Homes presents the “Elainna II” with exceptional design selections in the Lake at Lissara development. From accent walls to coffered ceilings and a painted shiplap fireplace, the trim detail is unmatched. Light and airy finishes are magnified by thoughtfully placed windows, allowing in natural light. This home offers a main level primary suite plus an additional main level bedroom, conducive for a home office or guest space. The chef's kitchen features custom cabinetry, stately quartz countertops, a hidden pantry, and large island overlooking the great room. Enjoy evenings on the covered back porch with wooded views or spend them indoors by cozy gas logs. The home is being built to Energy Star standards. Estimated completion – October 2023. Enjoy all that the neighborhood has to offer, including a 21-acre private lake, exquisite lodge, and walking trail. Lissara is your tranquil retreat, while only being 3 minutes to US 421 and 10 minutes to the heart of Winston-Salem.