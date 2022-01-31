5 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $219,000

This beautiful estate with its grand wrap around porch is awaiting the perfect buyer to restore it to its original southern charm. Solidly built, this gracious four square traditional plan boasts brand new foam insulation in the attic for energy efficiency, new electric wiring throughout, a fabulous roof and Champion windows replaced in 2009, all hardwood floors on both levels, a kitchen lined with windows to let in the morning sun and so much more! It has been brought down to the studs and is a must see for anyone who is dreaming of their very own "Gone with the Wind" home. Also includes two lots, 11-11-0-00G-0004-A-00 and 11-111-0-00G-0004-A-00, behind the property. Lots are .67 acres where you can own the entire corner of the block in downtown Lexington or build specs or rentals! Great location too! Situated in the heart of the city, behind the public library, minutes away from restaurants, parks, stores & hospitals. A new relaxing lifestyle awaits the buyers of this home!