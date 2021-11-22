Need 5 bedrooms?? Want BRAND NEW?? You found it right here in Dolcetto community boasting apprx. 2500 square feet with space for everything and everyone! DR Horton presents the Chelsea plan, 5 spacious bedrooms including one on the main level with a full bath. This new Smart Home is one not to be missed starting with eye catching stone exterior accents and great yard. Formal dining room can also be utilized as office space, kitchen with breakfast bar & plenty of elegant Cane Shadow grey cabinets / granite-look counters! Wool Oak luxury vinyl flooring on the main level (except bedroom) allows for easy upkeep. Great room offers comfy area to relax or entertain. Upstairs you will find a HUMONGUS Primary Suite waiting to be enjoyed w/vaulted ceiling plus private bathroom w/large walk in closet! Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a 5 bedroom home in Lexington area that has quick access to I-85 (20 min to Winston Salem or High Point) & 5 minutes to shopping/ dining! YES THIS IS THE ONE!
5 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $279,465
