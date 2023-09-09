Prepare to be impressed by this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2-story Home in the Glenoaks Community! The elegant Gardner Plan boasts a flex space and a guest suite with a walk-in closet on the main floor. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances (Including Range, microwave, and Dishwasher). All other bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. The oversized primary suite has a private bath, dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 2-car garage.