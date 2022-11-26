Welcome to the beautiful Chelsea plan in Dolcetto. This new community in Lexington will give you peaceful country living with easy access to the I-85 corridor and Hwy 52. Your kitchen features soothing hues with soft Cane Shadow gray shaker style cabinets and stainless appliances with an adjoining breakfast area and outdoor patio- all perfect for entertaining. There is an office on the main floor. The primary bedroom is upstairs with 3 additional bedrooms and a upper centrally located laundry room for ease. Don't let this wonderful home slip away in Dolcetto. One-year builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Also includes Smart Home technology package! Equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.
5 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $301,140
