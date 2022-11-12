5 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $311,140

5th bedroom and full bath on the main level! Beautiful Charleston plan features a formal dining room with kitchen opened to the family room. Cane Shadow cabinets with Granite countertops with 4" granite backsplash. Gas fireplace with slate mantel. Vaulted ceiling plus plenty of room for all furnishings and a sitting area! HUGE walk-in closet, double vanities and MASSIVE shower. Hall bath with double sinks/cabinets and laundry room upstairs. Equipped with technology that keeps you in touch with your home right in the palm of your hand! Features such as a Z-Wave wifi programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, automation platform from Alarm.com; SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot plus Amazon Show 5! DR Horton / Express Homes offer quality materials and workmanship throughout, superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty is provided.