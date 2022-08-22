 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
contributed

5 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $318,040

5 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $318,040

Need a brand new home with 5 Bedrooms? We have it here at our Dolcetto community boasting approx. 2500 square feet with space for everything. DR Horton presents the Chelsea plan, 5 spacious bedrooms including one on the main level with a full bath. This new Smart Home is one not to be missed starting with a traditional exterior brick accents with a generous homesite. Formal dining room can also be utilized as designated office space, kitchen has a breakfast bar & plenty of elegant Cane Shadow grey cabinets with granite counters. Luxury vinyl flooring on the main level for easy upkeep. Great room offers comfy area to relax or entertain. Upstairs you will find enormous Primary Suite waiting to be w/vaulted ceiling plus private bedroom w/large walk in closet. Don't miss this opportunity to have a 5 bedroom home in Lexington. Quick access to I-85. Ask about our August Giving you MORE Sales Campaign!

View More

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get ready for snow. Farmers’ Almanac has predictions for NC winter weather

Get ready for snow. Farmers’ Almanac has predictions for NC winter weather

After a brutally hot summer, our recent slightly cooler temperatures have some people looking forward to even cooler weather the coming fall and winter seasons will bring. But just how cold will it get in North Carolina this winter? Can we expect a snowy winter wonderland, or will we be bringing out the flip flops in January? To get some possible answers to those questions, we consulted the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert