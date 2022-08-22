5 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $318,040

Need a brand new home with 5 Bedrooms? We have it here at our Dolcetto community boasting approx. 2500 square feet with space for everything. DR Horton presents the Chelsea plan, 5 spacious bedrooms including one on the main level with a full bath. This new Smart Home is one not to be missed starting with a traditional exterior brick accents with a generous homesite. Formal dining room can also be utilized as designated office space, kitchen has a breakfast bar & plenty of elegant Cane Shadow grey cabinets with granite counters. Luxury vinyl flooring on the main level for easy upkeep. Great room offers comfy area to relax or entertain. Upstairs you will find enormous Primary Suite waiting to be w/vaulted ceiling plus private bedroom w/large walk in closet. Don't miss this opportunity to have a 5 bedroom home in Lexington. Quick access to I-85. Ask about our August Giving you MORE Sales Campaign!