 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $324,915

5 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $324,915

5 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $324,915

Homesite 181 -- **Schedule your appointment today to see the incredible CHARLESTON FLOORPLAN in Bryson Park!** This 2,454 square feet, 2-story/5 Bedroom/3 Bath home boasts an open floor plan with 9-ft ceilings on the main level. The elegant front door of Charleston greets you with a spacious, formal dining room. This open floor plan allows for cooking in the kitchen while entertaining your guests in the family room complete with a fireplace. Upstairs the Primary Suite includes a vaulted ceiling & a large walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms are very spacious with large closets! Additionally, Bryson Park will have a community pool and clubhouse! SMART HOME package included! OFFERING UP TO $5,000 IN CLOSING COSTS WITH THE USE OF OUR PREFERRED LENDER AND CLOSING ATTORNEY. Home has to be Primary Residence. INTERIOR PACKAGE 3 (Pictures Representational)

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?
Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News