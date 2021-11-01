 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $326,915

5 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $326,915

5 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $326,915

Homesite 49 -- **Schedule your appointment today to see the incredible CHARLESTON FLOORPLAN in Bryson Park!** This 2,454 square feet, 2-story/5 Bedroom/3 Bath home boasts an open floor plan with 9-ft ceilings on the main level. The elegant front door of Charleston greets you with a spacious, formal dining room. This open floor plan allows for cooking in the kitchen while entertaining your guests in the family room complete with a fireplace. Upstairs the Primary Suite includes a vaulted ceiling & a large walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms are very spacious with large closets! Additionally, Bryson Park will have a community pool and clubhouse! SMART HOME package included! Builder's 1-year Warranty. OFFERING UP TO $5,000 IN CLOSING COSTS WITH THE USE OF OUR PREFERRED LENDER AND CLOSING ATTORNEY. Home has to be Primary Residence. INTERIOR PACKAGE 1-Sugan Cane Cabinets, Granite-Mediterra Light (Pictures Representational

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Crime

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News