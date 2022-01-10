 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $334,915

5 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $334,915

5 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $334,915

Homesite 162-- **Schedule your appointment today to see the incredible CHARLESTON FLOORPLAN in Bryson Park!** This 2,454 square feet, 2-story/5 Bedroom/3 Bath home boasts an open floor plan with 9-ft ceilings on the main level. The elegant front door of Charleston greets you with a spacious, formal dining room. This open floor plan allows for cooking in the kitchen while entertaining your guests in the family room complete with a fireplace. Upstairs the Primary Suite includes a vaulted ceiling & a large walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms are very spacious with large closets! Additionally, Bryson Park will have a community pool and clubhouse! SMART HOME package included! Builder's 1-year Warranty. OFFERING UP TO $5,000 IN CLOSING COSTS WITH THE USE OF OUR PREFERRED LENDER AND CLOSING ATTORNEY. Home has to be Primary Residence. INTERIOR PACKAGE 2(Pictures Representational)

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert