Homesite 49 -- **Schedule your appointment today to see the incredible CHARLESTON FLOORPLAN in Bryson Park!** This 2,454 square feet, 2-story/5 Bedroom/3 Bath home boasts an open floor plan with 9-ft ceilings on the main level. The elegant front door of Charleston greets you with a spacious, formal dining room. This open floor plan allows for cooking in the kitchen while entertaining your guests in the family room complete with a fireplace. Upstairs the Primary Suite includes a vaulted ceiling & a large walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms are very spacious with large closets! Additionally, Bryson Park will have a community pool and clubhouse! SMART HOME package included! Builder's 1-year Warranty. OFFERING UP TO $5,000 IN CLOSING COSTS WITH THE USE OF OUR PREFERRED LENDER AND CLOSING ATTORNEY. Home has to be Primary Residence. INTERIOR PACKAGE 1-Sugan Cane Cabinets, Granite-Mediterra Light (Pictures Representational
5 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $337,915
Related to this story
Most Popular
2 residents dead, 2 in critical condition at Thomasville nursing home staffed by 3 to care for 98 patients. Center is under investigation.
Thomasville police find two long-term care residents dead during welfare check
Overall, the case count was up nearly 300 over last week. The number of staff members infected decreased.
Roads could remain treacherous through Monday in Winston-Salem. But we dodged a weather bullet thanks to low temps.
A winter storm socked the Triad on Sunday, bringing a mix of snow, sleet and wind that led to power outages and hazardous road conditions.
Winston-Salem had this message for residents Monday morning: “Please, stay home. Stay off the roads.”
A disturbance outside an apartment complex resulted in one man shooting another around 3 p.m., Sunday, Winston-Salem Police reported.
Dear Amy: Six years ago, after a gathering with my husband of 30 years, his mom, his two sisters, and a brother-in-law, one of the sisters wro…
20-year-old found dead in Mocksville motel room was in NC for Bible camp, sheriff says. Pennsylvania man wanted for questioning.
MOCKSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man wanted for questioning in the death of a 20-year-old woman at the Mocksville Days Inn has now been charged wit…
Dear Miss Manners: On a trip to our local library, I used my elbow to activate the entrance door by pressing the handicap button on the side. …
A 42-year-old man died Monday after being shot in a Winston-Salem mobile home park, authorities say.
Firefighters in Winston-Salem freed three people who were trapped inside a convenience store when the front awning collapsed around 10:30 a.m.…