Raven Ridge is our newest community in Lexington! This small enclave of single family homes is conveniently located minutes from 285 ensuring quick access to dining, shopping, and entertainment. Lexington is perfect for outdoor adventures along the Yadkin River, High Rock Lake and Finch Park. Theres also plenty of weekend excursions to the local wineries and the Richard Childress Racing Museum. Not to mention Lexington is known as the home of the best barbeque in North Carolina.