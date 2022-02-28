5 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $342,915

Homesite 162-- **Schedule your appointment today to see the incredible CHARLESTON FLOORPLAN in Bryson Park!** This 2,454 square feet, 2-story/5 Bedroom/3 Bath home boasts an open floor plan with 9-ft ceilings on the main level. The elegant front door of Charleston greets you with a spacious, formal dining room. This open floor plan allows for cooking in the kitchen while entertaining your guests in the family room complete with a fireplace. Upstairs the Primary Suite includes a vaulted ceiling & a large walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms are very spacious with large closets! Additionally, Bryson Park will have a community pool and clubhouse! SMART HOME package included! Builder's 1-year Warranty. OFFERING UP TO $5,000 IN CLOSING COSTS WITH THE USE OF OUR PREFERRED LENDER AND CLOSING ATTORNEY. Home has to be Primary Residence. INTERIOR PACKAGE 2(Pictures Representational)