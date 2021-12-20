 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $350,000

Five bedroom three bath vinyl manufactured home with 37.6 acres of land for sale in Lexington! Huge living room, den, master bedroom and bathroom, and formal dining room. Pantry and laundry room. Kitchen appliances to convey. Schedule a private showing today!

