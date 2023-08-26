Bryson Park has it all! Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of country living, while being minutes away from everything! This community features 6 unique, single-family floorplans that are sure to meet the needs of you and your family. The Hayden plan features 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a loft. An open floor plan with a first floor study and guest bedroom offering privacy and space! The kitchen features an open concept plan with floating island featuring granite counter tops, ceramic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and gray cabinets, with a large corner pantry. Durable RevWood Flooring is located throughout the main areas in the home that offer elegance and extreme durability. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom! The primary bath offers dual sinks with Quartz countertops, large shower, and walk-in closet with an additional closet on the opposite side! Three additional upstairs bedroom and loft complete this stunning home!