5 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $1,585,000

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION~~Spectacular Brick Victorian Castle on 4-1/2 beautiful acres 10 minutes from Piedmont Triad International Airport. True one of a kind residence with amazing architecture and craftsmanship from the copper gutters, to the 20-foot yellow pine handcrafted banister, amazing bar and arched doorways. This home has over 8,000 square feet including 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, theater room and gym. The large office has a private entrance off of the spiral staircase. A gorgeous 900 sf pavilion with cozy fireplace that can hold over 75 people. The property is also equipped with multiple exterior buildings, including 4,000 sf 2 story garage and a 2 story barn that make it your complete castle estate! The beautiful pictures don’t capture the amazing essence of this home making it TRULY A MUST SEE!