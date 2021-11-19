 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $1,585,000

5 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $1,585,000

5 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $1,585,000

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION~~Spectacular Brick Victorian Castle on 4-1/2 beautiful acres 10 minutes from Piedmont Triad International Airport. True one of a kind residence with amazing architecture and craftsmanship from the copper gutters, to the 20-foot yellow pine handcrafted banister, amazing bar and arched doorways. This home has over 8,000 square feet including 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, theater room and gym. The large office has a private entrance off of the spiral staircase. A gorgeous 900 sf pavilion with cozy fireplace that can hold over 75 people. The property is also equipped with multiple exterior buildings, including 4,000 sf 2 story garage and a 2 story barn that make it your complete castle estate! The beautiful pictures don’t capture the amazing essence of this home making it TRULY A MUST SEE!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Man accused of stabbing woman, leaving body in trash can rejects plea deal. Winston-Salem 65-year-old says he is innocent.
Crime

Man accused of stabbing woman, leaving body in trash can rejects plea deal. Winston-Salem 65-year-old says he is innocent.

Cornelius Tucker, charged with fatally stabbing a woman and then dumping her body in a trash can, rejected a plea deal Monday morning. Tucker is accused of killing Constance Edwina Hall, 47, in 2011. Winston-Salem police arrested Tucker in 2015 after investigators said they found Tucker's DNA on a cloth tied around Hall's knees. Because Tucker rejected the plea, he will now stand trial for first-degree murder. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News